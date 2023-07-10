Advertise With Us
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Secret Mobile: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure is a travel and local interest guidebook published by Reedy Press in October 2022. The full-color book contains 85 short, quirky, researched stories about what makes our historical, flavorful city a fun and interesting place to visit.

The book is available at The Haunted Bookshop as well as many local shops downtown. It’s also available at major book retailers in the area—Books-A-Million and Barnes and Noble in Malbis. Secret Mobile is also available on Amazon.com and Target.com.

Amy Delcambre is the author. She can be reached at secretmobileal@gmail.com. She has a Facebook page and Instagram page under the handle @secretmobileal.

Contact Amy via email or on Facebook if you have a cool event, up-and-coming business or program, story, or other interesting facet of local life you’d like featured through the Secret Mobile website and platform

The website, www.secretmobileal.com, is growing and features stories, events, and links for wonderful ways to explore and experience Mobile—secret or not.

