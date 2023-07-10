Showers and storms today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a very humid airmass in place and this will fuel showers/storms this morning and this afternoon. Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds will be the main threats. Rain coverage will be at 70% today, and that’s going to keep our high temps under 90 degrees for many locations.

The heat levels will climb later this week and we’ll see highs reaching the mid 90s by the end of the week so that sweltering summer heat will be back in full force before the week is done. Expect the humid air to go nowhere which will keep rain/storm chances alive and well but the coverage will ease down by the end of the week.

In the Tropics, things remain quiet for now.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.