The South Alabama Nonprofit Summit 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The South Alabama Nonprofit Summit is a professional development opportunity for the nonprofit sector. The Summit is sponsored by the University of South Alabama, the South Alabama Coalition of Nonprofits, and the Alabama Coastal Foundation. The 2023 Summit will be held on Tuesday, July 25th at the University of South Alabama Student Center from 9am – 3:30pm. Interested individuals can register for the Summit at sacnp.org. Parking, including handicapped parking, will be available to Summit attendees at no cost. Food and beverages will be available throughout the day and lunch will be served. There will be a Media Panel about Nonprofit Engagement with area media professionals during the lunch hour.

