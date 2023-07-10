Advertise With Us
Hire One

Tracking scattered thunderstorms

By Jason Smith
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Scattered thunderstorms are tracking mainly along and south of I-10 on this Monday.

This activity may build a little further north by mid-evening. The risk of scattered storms will continue through late evening. These thunderstorms can produce heavy downpours and gusty winds. Watch out for ponding on the roadways this evening. Frequent lighting is also possible.

The Rip Current Risk at the beaches remains moderate on Tuesday, with a lower risk on Wednesday and Thursday.

Overnight lows will be rather uncomfortable. We expect lows in the low to mid 70′s in most areas. Rain chances remain elevated on Tuesday and Wednesday. Most of the t-storms will be around in the afternoon and evening hours.

We have a little lower rain chance at around 50% Thursday through Saturday. Temperatures do get a little hotter later in the week.

In the tropical Atlantic, storm formation is possible east of Bermuda. This area of low pressure has a medium chance of development. This feature is not expected to impact the U.S.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
Where to see Fourth of July fireworks tonight
Shawn Taulbee
Theodore man allegedly drowns dog in Gulf because of fleas
James Eastbrook
BCSO: Man shot, killed by his brother during Fort Morgan altercation
Rick Earl
Man arrested for allegedly impersonating an officer

Latest News

Next weather for Monday, July 10 from FOX10 News
Next weather for Monday, July 10 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Monday July 10, 2023
We will continue in our prolonged period of relatively unsettled weather
Midday Weather Update for Monday July 10, 2023
Midday Weather Update for Monday July 10, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Monday July 10, 2023
Showers and storms today