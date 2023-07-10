Tracking scattered thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Scattered thunderstorms are tracking mainly along and south of I-10 on this Monday.

This activity may build a little further north by mid-evening. The risk of scattered storms will continue through late evening. These thunderstorms can produce heavy downpours and gusty winds. Watch out for ponding on the roadways this evening. Frequent lighting is also possible.

The Rip Current Risk at the beaches remains moderate on Tuesday, with a lower risk on Wednesday and Thursday.

Overnight lows will be rather uncomfortable. We expect lows in the low to mid 70′s in most areas. Rain chances remain elevated on Tuesday and Wednesday. Most of the t-storms will be around in the afternoon and evening hours.

We have a little lower rain chance at around 50% Thursday through Saturday. Temperatures do get a little hotter later in the week.

In the tropical Atlantic, storm formation is possible east of Bermuda. This area of low pressure has a medium chance of development. This feature is not expected to impact the U.S.

