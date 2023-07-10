Truancy crackdown: 15,000 notices sent to Mobile County parents

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some 15,000 families have received letters from the District Attorney’s Office demanding they attend truancy sessions, but some question the validity of the attendance data.

“According to information received from the school, your child accumulated excessive unexcused absences and/ or tardies during the2022-2023 school year,” the letter states.

The letter orders parents to attend a session on one of three days next week at the Mobile Civic Center. The sessions will last 30 to 45 minutes and give an opportunity for the DA’s Office and educators to stress the importance of attending classes.

“It is a high number because we’ve seen truancy rates that have been exploding over the last few years,” Blackwood said. “And this is one effort to try to get that truancy rate under control, which is important for crime prevention.”

But a number of parents complained to FOX10 News and on social media that they got no previous notice of an attendance problem or that their children had only excused absences during the last school year.

School system spokeswoman Rena Philips told FOX10 News that the system’s policy is to allow eight absences with a note from a parent, and unlimited absences with doctor’s notes. She said these letters from the DA’s Office went out to parents whose children had five or more unexcused absences.

Philips also told FOX10 News that parents should have received notices of attendance problems during the school year. But Susan Couture told FOX10 News that was no the case.

“My frustration with this is, why didn’t I get a warning?” she wrote in a message to FOX10 News.

Another parent wrote in a message to FOX10 News: “Can y’all please looking into why so many parents in Mobile County School System got truancy letters from the DA Office to appear on court. It seems like a glitch or something.”

Blackwood said he left it to the school system to determine what constitutes truancy. He said many of the students have great grades and are doing well in school.

“That’s not what this is about,” he said. “This is about the attendance policy of the school when it comes to absences, which are excused or unexcused, and tardies.”

Blackwood and Philips said people who believe they received truancy letters in error should contact their children’s school.

Blackwood said before COVID-19, the District Attorney’s Office had early-warning truancy sessions with parents on a weekly basis. He said that was suspended during the pandemic, which is why these 15,000 notices are going out all at once.

Blackwood said formal truancy proceedings in Juvenile Court are an option, but he added that is not the goal.

“There are gonna be as many different situations as there were letters that went out,” he said. “And there’s only so much that we can do to accommodate 15,000 different situations. With a backlog of early-warning truancy cases this big, we felt that it was important to provide the largest venue that we could get to get through this backlog as quickly as possible.”

The truancy sessions next week are mandatory, although Blackwood said makeup sessions will be scheduled for people with extraordinary circumstances, such as families who are out of the country.

Blackwood said he believes the session will cut truancy rates. He also noted his officials plans to launch a Helping Families Initiative, a program of the Volunteers of America that many judicial circuits in Alabama use. The data-driven program will begin in August, he said.

“We are very serious about enforcing the truancy law, and it’s one of the things in the code of Alabama that the law says the district attorney shall vigorously enforce this law,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.