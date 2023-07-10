MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We will continue in our prolonged period of relatively unsettled weather here on the Gulf Coast. The chances of rain today are approximately 50%, with the highest coverage expected this afternoon. Some of today’s storms may be strong, with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. However, there is no significant threat of severe weather. These will simply be your typical summertime downpours.

Daytime highs will be slightly below-average, with temperatures maxing out in the mid-to-upper 80s and possibly the lower-90s, but easily feeling like the triple digits.

Rip current risks are moderate today, but will drop to low tomorrow. As always - know what beach you are located on, and where the closest lifeguard stand is.

Checking in on the tropics, we are tracking a disturbance in the central Atlantic. Chances are low (30%) for development over the next 7 days.

Looking ahead, this pattern is likely to persist in the coming days, with no end to the summer storm chances in sight for at least the next 10 days. In summary, make sure to have your rain gear ready if you plan to be out and about in the coming days!

Have a great day!

