Wilmer man dies in Schillinger Road motorcycle crash

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Wilmer man has died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Sunday has claimed the life of Korey Scott Koon, 33, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said Koon was fatally injured when the 2002 Suzuki GSXR1000 motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a curb.

Koon was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Schillinger Road, approximately one mile south of Semmes, in Mobile County.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

