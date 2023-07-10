Advertise With Us
Hire One

You can get free fries from McDonald’s this week. Here’s how

McDonald's is giving away free fries on National French Fry Day.
McDonald's is giving away free fries on National French Fry Day.(McDonald's)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – French fry fans have a new day to celebrate their favorite side at McDonald’s.

The fast food franchise is marking National French Fry Day on Thursday, July 13 with a side of free fries of any size.

McDonald’s said you can score yours free of charge by ordering online using the McDonald’s app and that no purchase is necessary.

More information can be found via the McDonald’s app.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
Where to see Fourth of July fireworks tonight
Shawn Taulbee
Theodore man allegedly drowns dog in Gulf because of fleas
James Eastbrook
BCSO: Man shot, killed by his brother during Fort Morgan altercation
Rick Earl
Man arrested for allegedly impersonating an officer

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2008 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs during the 85th annual...
Aretha Franklin’s sons clash over her wishes in trial over dual wills
Coastal Alabama Community College holds active shooter disaster drill in Fairhope
Coastal Alabama Community College holds active shooter disaster drill in Fairhope
This photo provided by law enforcement shows Eric Abril.
Homicide suspect who fled a Northern California hospital is captured a day after his escape
The Mobile County District Attorney's Office has sent out some 15,000 truancy notices based on...
Truancy crackdown: 15,000 notices sent to Mobile County parents
Gulf State Park kicking off shark week
Gulf State Park kicking off shark week