8-year-old arrested in Montgomery stolen vehicle chase, police say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say they were involved in a vehicle chase Tuesday morning, and it resulted in a child’s arrest.

Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a robbery call in the 000 block of West Fairview Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. She said officers tried to pull a stolen vehicle over shortly after in the area of East South Boulevard and Norman Bridge Road, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Coleman said the fleeing vehicle crashed into another vehicle in the area of West Fairview Avenue and South Court Street. No injuries were reported.

Coleman said an 8-year-old boy was taken into custody with charges pending. She said a firearm was recovered too and that the child had been armed.

No other information was released.

A witness, who goes by “Snake” Knapp, said he followed the vehicle from the crash scene and realized along the way that a little boy was driving and called police.

“Whenever I realized it was a little boy I knew I had to follow them and make sure no one got hit and that he got caught because don’t want him driving all over Montgomery, causing more accidents or hurting himself or hurting other people,” he said.

Knapp also said the child picked up two adults on Norman Bridge Road.

“I think parents just really need to know where their kids are, what their kids are doing, and just talk to them about these kinds of things,” he said.

