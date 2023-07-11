Alvin Kamara agrees to plea deal on lesser charge in Vegas nightclub attack

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara on Tuesday (July 11) agreed to a plea deal to a lesser charge in a 2022 Las Vegas nightclub beating, according to court documents.

Kamara agreed to plead no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace. He was originally booked and pleaded not guilty to felony battery resulting in bodily harm and a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit battery.

The NFL has been waiting for the legal proceedings to play out before issuing any disciplines.

Kamara will have to do community service and pay $100,000 to the victim for medical bills.

Alvin Kamara penned a letter to Darnell Greene Jr. as part of a plea deal and settlement related to a Las Vegas nightclub beating. (The Buzbee Law Firm)

Kamara and co-defendants Chris Lammons, Darring Young, and Percy Harris were arrested after allegedly punching, kicking, and stomping on Darnell Greene Jr. during an altercation outside of an elevator the day before the NFL’s 2022 Pro Bowl.

“Please accept my sincere apologies,” Kamara wrote in a letter to Greene as part of the settlement.

“We were proud to represent Darnell Greene in the case of Darnell Greene versus Alvin Kamara, and can now announce that this matter has settled on confidential terms,” Greene’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, said in a statement.

New video shows moments after Alvin Kamara and three other men allegedly beat another man at a Las Vegas club

Darnell Greene, the man allegedly beaten by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, has filed a lawsuit seeking $10 million in damages. (WVUE)

Attorneys for the Saints star claimed the altercation was self-defense on Kamara’s part and criticized prosecutors for taking the case to a grand jury, where testimony was taken and evidence present behind closed doors.

Lammons’ attorney, Ross Goodman, acknowledged that Lammons struck Greene, but called it “a measured response” to being pushed or shoved in the nightclub hallway.

Greene was treated for a fracture of the bones around an eye, and reported neck, back, shoulder, and knee injuries, according to police and court filings in New Orleans.

Police said the incident began when Kamara put his hand on Greene’s chest to stop him from entering an elevator, Greene pushed the football player’s hand away, and a person with Kamara punched Greene.

“At no point during this attack did Greene hit, punch or push Kamara or any of his associates,” Las Vegas police said in an arrest report.

In the police report, a detective said: “When asked why Kamara punched Greene, Kamara indicated he thought Greene was running away and had done something to his group so he chased and punched Greene several times.”

“Mr. Greene was only trying to get on an elevator and was beaten almost to death,” Buzbee, said.

Kamara was named Rookie of the Year in 2017 and was selected for the Pro Bowl in his first five seasons. He finished the 2022 season with almost 1,400 rushing and passing yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns.

