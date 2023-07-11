Another muggy morning on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s another muggy morning out there on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the mid 70s. Things have been dry overnight and we’ll be mostly dry through this morning, but an isolated shower is still possible. The main threat for rain/storms comes this afternoon and a cluster of storms track east into our area that can produce heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Make sure you head indoors before the storms find you.

Highs will reach the low 90s this afternoon with a “feel like” temp of around 100. Rain/storm coverage will be in the 40-60% range each day through the weekend, but no washouts will take place. Each day will have a mixed bag of sunshine and storms. In the Tropics, one disturbance in the Atlantic has a 50% chance of development.

