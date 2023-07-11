Advertise With Us
Hire One

Another muggy morning on the Gulf Coast

By Michael White
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s another muggy morning out there on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the mid 70s. Things have been dry overnight and we’ll be mostly dry through this morning, but an isolated shower is still possible. The main threat for rain/storms comes this afternoon and a cluster of storms track east into our area that can produce heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Make sure you head indoors before the storms find you.

Highs will reach the low 90s this afternoon with a “feel like” temp of around 100. Rain/storm coverage will be in the 40-60% range each day through the weekend, but no washouts will take place. Each day will have a mixed bag of sunshine and storms. In the Tropics, one disturbance in the Atlantic has a 50% chance of development.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Where to see Fourth of July fireworks tonight
James Eastbrook
BCSO: Man shot, killed by his brother during Fort Morgan altercation
Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
Shawn Taulbee
Theodore man allegedly drowns dog in Gulf because of fleas
Mobile PD: Burglary suspect dies after officer used Taser during arrest
Mobile PD: Burglary suspect dies after officer used Taser during arrest

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Tuesday July 11, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Tuesday July 11, 2023
Next weather for Monday, July 10 from FOX10 News
Next weather for Monday, July 10 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Monday July 10, 2023
We will continue in our prolonged period of relatively unsettled weather
Midday Weather Update for Monday July 10, 2023
Midday Weather Update for Monday July 10, 2023