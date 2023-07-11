Art with Ardith Goodwin

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was found online:

As a self-taught artist of 20 years, she found her gift of painting and visual transfer by accident. Elementary education was her path right out of college, but she unexpectedly faced multiple medical challenges and was forced to give up teaching and go on disability while her body healed. As luck would have it, a visit to the library and some time spent with her favorite watercolor books showed her that she had a gift for not only drawing, but the use of color and imagination. That experience transformed her life.

Now a full time working artist, Ardith views her scope of focus a bit differently than most. Mastery of craft to her is using her technical framework as she creates figurative, abstracts, and sports art in mixed media and acrylics connected to creative narratives. She builds paintings with fractured line, dynamic movement, transparent layers, complexity, and details from rich life experiences on canvas and paper.

As an artist who teaches, she travels the U.S and abroad conducting art workshops, hosting creative travel journeys, as well as small group academic study for professional artists in her studio in Mobile, Al. She is a passionate advocate for teaching adults that their creative points of view and visual language matter as well as finding joy in the devotion and mastery of fundamentals.

Ardith holds true to her faith and the belief that no matter what challenge life throws her way, nothing will quench her spirit to continue creating, sharing, and inspiring. With joyful determination, she shares her love of art with children and adults and actively promotes the lifestyle of moving through life as a creative.

Her full time working gallery, Ardithian Arts Studio, is located at 1100 Dauphin St., Suite A, Mobile, Al. 36604

Visit Ardith online for more information.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.