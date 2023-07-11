Cat Alley project continues as a seven panel mural is unveiled in downtown Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Foley Main Street continues their mission to beautify downtown Foley. And Tuesday morning, they unveiled a 28-foot long, 8-foot tall seven-panel mural.

The two-year project was painted by three groups, and it was designed by artist Hannah Legg.

“It was very exciting. Downtown Foley is such a unique and special area as far as businesses and history. And I was just excited to see Darrelyn and Foley Main Street, and everybody put so much effort into making everybody know how special it is. So, definitely excited to see where this goes and where Foley goes,” Legg said.

Legg designed the mural to represent recreational things to do in Foley. Included in the mural are the rose trail, pitcher bog plants from graham creek, a tribute to sports tourism and so much more.

That includes five hidden cats for Cat Alley. Which is named for John McClure Snook. A Foley native and the former owner of the Hotel Magnolia who had a love for cats.

“When I found out that this project was going to involve cats on top of just being like a project for the city of Foley the whole idea was to like hide cats throughout it which was kind of neat,” Legg said.

It was designed for the Cat Alley walkway project on North Alston Street. And it’s sure to add to the beautification of downtown Foley.

“Downtown is always the heart of the community. It’s always the defining of what a city really is. So, we want to bring people back in, have people claim downtown for their own. And takes us making it beautiful, having places. Social places for people to meet,” Executive Director Darrelyn Dunmore with Foley Main Street said.

