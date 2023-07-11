Chances for rain this afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We will continue in our prolonged summertime pattern here on the Gulf Coast. The chances of rain today are at about 50-60%, with the highest coverage expected this afternoon. Some of today’s storms may contain heavy rainfall. However, there is no significant threat of severe weather. These will simply be your typical summertime downpours.

Daytime highs will be slightly below-average, with temperatures maxing out in the mid-to-upper 80s and possibly the lower-90s, but easily feeling like the triple digits.

Rip current risks are moderate today but will drop to low tomorrow. As always - know what beach you are located on, and where the closest lifeguard stand is.

Checking in on the tropics, we are tracking a disturbance in the central Atlantic. Chances are low (30%) for development over the next 48 hours, and moderate (50%) for development over the next 7 days. A Tropical Depression could form by the weekend in the Central Atlantic, posing no threat to the US, but we will continue to monitor and keep you updated.

Looking ahead, this pattern is likely to persist in the coming days, with no end to the summer storm chances in sight for at least the next 10 days. Make sure to have your rain gear ready if you plan to be out and about in the coming days!

Have a great day!

