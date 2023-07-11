Advertise With Us
Hire One

DA: Former foster parent contacted victim while out on bond

By Shelby Myers
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) -The Madison County District Attorney’s office in north Alabama wants to keep a former foster parent from having any contact with children.

Patrick Streeter is accused of sexually abusing at least two boys in Huntsville. He was arrested in Baldwin county.

According to new court documents, a Madison County Assistant District Attorney said Streeter recently indicated to one of his victims that he was “Working on getting everything cleared up with DHR and getting his license back” to be a foster parent again.

The DA’s office is asking a judge to modify Streeter’s bond condition to make it illegal for him to have any unsupervised contact with any minor at all. Court documents from the DA’s office said it’s “necessary to protect the public”.

Streeter will have a preliminary hearing next Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
Where to see Fourth of July fireworks tonight
Shawn Taulbee
Theodore man allegedly drowns dog in Gulf because of fleas
James Eastbrook
BCSO: Man shot, killed by his brother during Fort Morgan altercation
Rick Earl
Man arrested for allegedly impersonating an officer

Latest News

New details on man accused of sexually assaulting two boys
New details on man accused of sexually assaulting two boys
Parish PD searching for kidnapped 9-month-old
AMBER Alert issued for 9-month-old child kidnapped in Parrish
Saraland PD arrest 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Saraland PD arrests 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Saraland PD arrest 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Saraland PD arrest 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges