Advertise With Us
Hire One

Doing Good: Mobile Area Education Foundation

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was found online:

The Mobile Area Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving our local public schools. Founded in 1992, our mission is to build community responsibility for improving public education outcomes in Mobile County. We work with, but are independent of, the Mobile County Public School System.

MAEF, in partnership with the school district and business and civic leaders across Mobile County, is increasing the chances that students will Graduate Ready for college and careers. Graduate Ready is more than just an initiative of MAEF. It is strategic focus for every program and activity of the organization. It is a North Star that focuses our direction in every engagement, with every partner.

strategic focus for every program and activity of the organization. It is a North Star that focuses our direction in every engagement, with every partner.

Mobile Area Education Foundation is working to create a better community, one graduate at a time. We know we can’t do this alone. Every volunteer hour, and every dollar contribution, puts us one step closer to improving the quality of life for every resident of Mobile County.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Where to see Fourth of July fireworks tonight
James Eastbrook
BCSO: Man shot, killed by his brother during Fort Morgan altercation
Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
Shawn Taulbee
Theodore man allegedly drowns dog in Gulf because of fleas
Mobile PD: Burglary suspect dies after officer used Taser during arrest
Mobile PD: Burglary suspect dies after officer used Taser during arrest

Latest News

Innovation in Pet Nutrition
Innovation in Pet Nutrition
Impact100 Mobile membership drive
Impact100 Mobile membership drive
Greene & Phillips: Are dash cams legal?
Greene & Phillips: Are dash cams legal?
Art with Ardith Goodwin
Art with Ardith Goodwin