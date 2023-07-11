Doing Good: Mobile Area Education Foundation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was found online:

The Mobile Area Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving our local public schools. Founded in 1992, our mission is to build community responsibility for improving public education outcomes in Mobile County. We work with, but are independent of, the Mobile County Public School System.

MAEF, in partnership with the school district and business and civic leaders across Mobile County, is increasing the chances that students will Graduate Ready for college and careers. Graduate Ready is more than just an initiative of MAEF. It is strategic focus for every program and activity of the organization. It is a North Star that focuses our direction in every engagement, with every partner.

strategic focus for every program and activity of the organization. It is a North Star that focuses our direction in every engagement, with every partner.

Mobile Area Education Foundation is working to create a better community, one graduate at a time. We know we can’t do this alone. Every volunteer hour, and every dollar contribution, puts us one step closer to improving the quality of life for every resident of Mobile County.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.