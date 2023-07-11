The Dude Cave upcoming shows

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Dude Cave is producing a local sketch comedy and character show with a local comedy troupe, Clean Up on Aisle 2. Clean Up on Aisle 2 will be running from July 28th, and 29th at 7pm with a matinee on July 30th at 2pm at Laidlaw Performing Arts Center in the Black Box. We talked with co-creators Lauren Ainsworth and Camryn Simmons about the upcoming shows.

Cost of Admission is $10 general, and $8 for students.

You can purchase tickets online at dudecaveofficial.com or at the door.

This show includes explicit language and adult themes. Viewer discretion is advised. We will also be taking canned goods at the door to help JagPantry.

