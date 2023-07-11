Foley’s most decorated thrower brings home bronze, prepares for college career

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A discus throw of 38.69 meters was exactly what it took to earn a bronze medal at Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon. Wolf competed in the emerging elite division against the best of the best from across the United States.

Wolf also recorded an eighth-place finish in the shot put with a distance of 11.65 meters.

“It was an awesome experience. It was super different. It was super cool. I was super proud of myself because I didn’t think I was going to do that good, but I was really proud of myself after.”

Her performance this summer and this past spring wrapped up a historic high school career in the best way.

After winning a bronze medal in the shot put at the Indoor State Championships this spring, Wolf brought home a gold medal in the shot put, a silver medal in the discus, and a fifth-place finish in the javelin when she battled it out at the Outdoor State Championships.

Wolf is a former volleyball player turned track star and she’s certainly left her mark during her time at Foley High. She’s got the records to prove it.

Wolf is the No. 1 shot putter in the state of Alabama. Foley throws coach Garrison Williams says there is no limit to what she can achieve.

“I learned within the first year, not to set goals for her, because she’s overcome every single thing we’ve done. She threw 41.2 at state this year on her final throw of her senior season. You can’t write that in a book. That’s what you live for.

On the outdoor circuit she’s got the best shot put, the best discus, and the second-best javelin, but that’s not all. Wolf also helped her team to a state record as a junior where lion throwers accounted for 53 points towards the teams score at the 7A championship. That’s more than any other team in Alabama during that outdoor season.

Now Wolf is looking ahead. She’s taking her talents to the University of Montevallo in the fall to continue her athletic and academic career. Because of her extreme work ethic, she earned the captain’s role on the Lions track team, and she’ll take those leadership qualities with her, even as an incoming freshman.

“It’s a once in a lifetime chance to get to have an athlete like that. To have an athlete as dedicated, that loves the sport probably as much as I do. We’re track nerds, but it’s great to see an athlete get to have this chance, the ability, and then also pursue it in college. I’m really excited about following her and seeing what she does. I think she could be a DII national champion in the future also possibly All American.”

