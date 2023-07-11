Advertise With Us
Greene & Phillips: Are dash cams legal?

By Joe Emer
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you spend any time on social media, you’ve probably seen some incredible dashcam footage of accidents or crazy antics on the road. You may even be considering purchasing one yourself. We wanted to know, are they legal? Is getting one a good idea? David Greene from Greene & Phillips Injury lawyers joined us on Studio10 to discuss this topic.

Click on the video link to see David’s answers to some of the following questions:

Are dashcams legal in the state of Alabama?

Are dashcams helpful in providing evidence in a car wreck case?

What if someone’s dashcam records someone elses’ wreck. Is that footage useful to the victim of the wreck.

Does the presence of dashcam affect insurance claims and settlements?

For all Greene & Phillips locations, contact information and more visit:

greenephillips.com

