Impact100 Mobile membership drive
Published: Jul. 11, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Impact100 Mobile are women from all walks of life who have come together to make a collective and significant difference in their community. Impact100 Mobile exists to empower women to award large grants that transform lives.
Impact100 Mobile
https://mobile.impact100global.org/
PO Box 160751
Mobile, AL 36616
info@mobile.impact100global.org
251-281-8890
Apply to be a member- https://www.viethconsulting.com/members/newmem/new-mem-reg.php?org_id=MOBI
Grant applicants- https://mobile.impact100global.org/grants/
