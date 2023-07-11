Advertise With Us
Impact100 Mobile membership drive

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Impact100 Mobile are women from all walks of life who have come together to make a collective and significant difference in their community. Impact100 Mobile exists to empower women to award large grants that transform lives.

Impact100 Mobile

https://mobile.impact100global.org/

PO Box 160751

Mobile, AL 36616

info@mobile.impact100global.org

251-281-8890

Apply to be a member- https://www.viethconsulting.com/members/newmem/new-mem-reg.php?org_id=MOBI

Grant applicants- https://mobile.impact100global.org/grants/

