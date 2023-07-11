MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pet living expert Kristen Levine is teaming up with Hill’s Pet Nutrition and PetSmart to share the latest science for producing well-nourished pets. Kristen will also discuss new ways for pet owners to be eco-conscious when it comes to pet food, toys, accessories, and all your pet care needs. Learn how pet parents now have many options to address the needs and food sensitivities of their furry family members while also being more friendly to the planet.

INNOVATION IN PET NUTRITION INCLUDES :

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT —Sustainably sourced Alaskan Pollock

NUTRITION –Highly digestible recipe is gentle on the stomach

FINE FURR–Vitamin E & Omega-6 fatty acids for skin & coat nourishment

PURR-FECT PRICES–Selection and savings on everything pets need

