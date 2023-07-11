Advertise With Us
Hire One

Judge puts lawsuit against Austal executives on hold

Civil complaint by Securities and Exchange Commission contains same allegations as criminal case
A federal judge in Mobile, Alabama, agreed this week to put a lawsuit on hold until related...
A federal judge in Mobile, Alabama, agreed this week to put a lawsuit on hold until related criminal charges are resolved against three Austal USA executives accused of artificially inflating the profitability of littoral combat ships, like vessel shown here.(FOX 10 News)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge has put a civil suit against Austal USA executives on hold until the resolution of related criminal charges.

The Securities and Exchange Commission filed the lawsuit in March 31, one day after a grand jury handed up an indictment accusing the company officials of cooking the books to make the littoral combat ship program appear more profitable than it was.

The defendants are Craig Perciavalle, the former president; Joseph Runkel, the company’s director of financial analysis; and William Adams, the former littoral combat ships program director.

Attorneys for the defendants argued in a court filing that they could be hurt if the civil case were allowed to proceed at the same time. The U.S. Attorney’s Office agreed to the delay in the civil case.

“There is clear relationship between the issues presented in the DOJ Action and the SEC Action,” the defense filing states. “Defendants would suffer extreme prejudice if discovery and other pretrial proceedings in the SEC Action proceed while the DOJ Action is pending. This prejudice includes, but is not limited to, the potential assertion of Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.”

Chief U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock approved the delay this week.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Where to see Fourth of July fireworks tonight
James Eastbrook
BCSO: Man shot, killed by his brother during Fort Morgan altercation
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
Shawn Taulbee
Theodore man allegedly drowns dog in Gulf because of fleas

Latest News

Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
MPD investigating shooting at Brookley Pointe Apartments
Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty in Las Vegas nightclub attack
Alvin Kamara agrees to plea deal on lesser charge in Vegas nightclub attack
Mural unveiled in downtown Foley
Cat Alley project continues as a seven panel mural is unveiled in downtown Foley