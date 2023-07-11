Judge puts lawsuit against Austal executives on hold

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge has put a civil suit against Austal USA executives on hold until the resolution of related criminal charges.

The Securities and Exchange Commission filed the lawsuit in March 31, one day after a grand jury handed up an indictment accusing the company officials of cooking the books to make the littoral combat ship program appear more profitable than it was.

The defendants are Craig Perciavalle, the former president; Joseph Runkel, the company’s director of financial analysis; and William Adams, the former littoral combat ships program director.

Attorneys for the defendants argued in a court filing that they could be hurt if the civil case were allowed to proceed at the same time. The U.S. Attorney’s Office agreed to the delay in the civil case.

“There is clear relationship between the issues presented in the DOJ Action and the SEC Action,” the defense filing states. “Defendants would suffer extreme prejudice if discovery and other pretrial proceedings in the SEC Action proceed while the DOJ Action is pending. This prejudice includes, but is not limited to, the potential assertion of Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.”

Chief U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock approved the delay this week.

