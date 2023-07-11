Ladd agreement returns to city council agenda as sides consider seating capacity requirements.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Over the last week attorneys with the Mobile County Public School System and the city have been working on an intergovernmental agreement to transfer Ladd to the school system. Some amendments include a right of re-entry clause for the city and the school system receiving income of events held at the stadium, but seating to accommodate the HBCU games is still an issue.

“What’s in my mind is the ability for the city to continue to have an economic impact of $10 million a year where those games have the ability to push that economic impact,” said District 2 Councilman William Carroll. “In order to get there, we must have a certain seating size or capacity to get there in order to make those games happen.”

Currently the city council is asking that capacity not be reduced below 30,000. School board member Johnny Hatcher says that’s still up for debate.

“I’m sure they’d like to have a 60,000-seat stadium but it just doesn’t fit what we need,” said Hatcher.

Hatcher didn’t say how big of a reduction the school board is considering but he says it would be under 30,000 seats and shouldn’t affect games.

“It’s an adequate reduction. There’s no organization that wouldn’t play there because of it being reduced to the size we’re proposing,” added Hatcher.

Chief of Staff James Barber says the turf still needs to be replaced at Ladd which is part of this deal. Williamson and Murphy are scheduled to play there this fall, but Hatcher says they can adjust if the field isn’t ready.

“Let’s be honest. We have plenty of fields,” said Hatcher. “We have plenty of stadiums that our children can play in. That’s not a concern for us.”

Barber says if the deal takes too long it could affect the HBCU games.

“If we’re not able to tell the HBCU colleges something about that field very soon they’re going to have to do whatever they have to make sure they can proceed with the games,” said Barber.

Hatcher says right now there’s no timetable to vote on the intergovernmental agreement. Meanwhile the earliest the council could vote is next week.

