Man arrested in Baldwin County for allegedly possessing child pornography

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Deputies said they received information about a computer containing child pornography and were able to determine it was a residence in the Bon Secour community.

BCSO and the Cyber Crimes and Intelligence Unit determined that Gregory Subick, 62, was using the computer to receive unlawful pornographic images, according to officials.

Authorities said after forensic analysis on Subick’s phone and computer was conducted, they arrested Subick for possession of child pornography.

