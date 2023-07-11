Advertise With Us
Hire One

MPD arrests suspect connected to 2 separate shootings

Roderiquez Henderson
Roderiquez Henderson(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a 20-year-old in connection with two recent shootings.

Roderiquez Henderson, 20, was arrested and charged on five counts of discharging a firearm into a building or vehicle, safekeeping and felony probation violation, according to jail records.

Police confirmed Henderson was identified as a suspect in a May 27 shooting at the intersection of Springhill Avenue and Mobile Street as well as a June 10 shooting on Buckner Road.

The shooting at Springhill Avenue and Mobile Street occurred at 6:50 p.m. when a victim and four passengers were at the intersection when a vehicle with several male individuals targeted the victims and fired multiple shots into the vehicle, according to police. MPD said no injuries were reported.

The shooting on Buckner Road occurred when authorities said a suspect in a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road and fired multiple shots at a victim sitting in his vehicle in his driveway. Police said there were no injuries reported.

This makes the third arrest MPD has made in the shooting on Springhill and Mobile Street. The other two suspects, Jabarrion Williams, 18, was arrested on June 29 and Auzayviontae Coleman, 20, was arrested on June 5 for a separate crime, but MPD said he is also being charged in this incident.

Williams is also charged in the Buckner Street shooting, according to MPD.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Where to see Fourth of July fireworks tonight
James Eastbrook
BCSO: Man shot, killed by his brother during Fort Morgan altercation
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
Shawn Taulbee
Theodore man allegedly drowns dog in Gulf because of fleas

Latest News

Shark Week at Gulf State Park offers fun activities and learning opportunities for the whole...
Shark Week back at Gulf State Park
Burns Estate Planning: When is the right time to retire?
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Burns Estate Planning - When is the right time to retire?
Currently the city council is asking that capacity not be reduced below 30,000.
Ladd agreement returns to city council agenda as sides consider seating capacity requirements.
Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty in Las Vegas nightclub attack
Alvin Kamara agrees to plea deal on lesser charge in Vegas nightclub attack