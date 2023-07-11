MPD arrests suspect connected to 2 separate shootings

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a 20-year-old in connection with two recent shootings.

Roderiquez Henderson, 20, was arrested and charged on five counts of discharging a firearm into a building or vehicle, safekeeping and felony probation violation, according to jail records.

Police confirmed Henderson was identified as a suspect in a May 27 shooting at the intersection of Springhill Avenue and Mobile Street as well as a June 10 shooting on Buckner Road.

The shooting at Springhill Avenue and Mobile Street occurred at 6:50 p.m. when a victim and four passengers were at the intersection when a vehicle with several male individuals targeted the victims and fired multiple shots into the vehicle, according to police. MPD said no injuries were reported.

The shooting on Buckner Road occurred when authorities said a suspect in a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road and fired multiple shots at a victim sitting in his vehicle in his driveway. Police said there were no injuries reported.

This makes the third arrest MPD has made in the shooting on Springhill and Mobile Street. The other two suspects, Jabarrion Williams, 18, was arrested on June 29 and Auzayviontae Coleman, 20, was arrested on June 5 for a separate crime, but MPD said he is also being charged in this incident.

Williams is also charged in the Buckner Street shooting, according to MPD.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.