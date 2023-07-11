MPD investigating shooting at Brookley Pointe Apartments

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said they are investigating a shooting on South Washington Avenue at the Brookley Pointe Apartments.

Officers said they responded to the location at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 10 in reference to an apartment that had been struck by gunfire.

Police discovered an unknown male subject fired multiple rounds into an apartment, according to authorities.

MPD said no injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.