MPD seeking public’s assistance in locating robbery suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a Waffle House robbery on Sunday, July 2.

The incident occurred at 10:05 p.m. at the Waffle House located at 5011 Cottage Hill Road when police said they responded to a robbery complaint.

Officers said the subject approached a 17-year-old victim and told him his vehicle lights were malfunctioning.

When the victim walked outside, the suspect demanded his keys and assaulted him with a knife which caused minor cuts, according to authorities.

Officials said the victim retreated to the restaurant and the suspect fled on foot without the victim’s vehicle.

MPD is asking anyone with information on the suspect pictured above to contact them.

