Advertise With Us
Hire One

MPD seeking public’s assistance in locating robbery suspect

Waffle House robbery suspect
Waffle House robbery suspect(MPD)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a Waffle House robbery on Sunday, July 2.

The incident occurred at 10:05 p.m. at the Waffle House located at 5011 Cottage Hill Road when police said they responded to a robbery complaint.

Officers said the subject approached a 17-year-old victim and told him his vehicle lights were malfunctioning.

When the victim walked outside, the suspect demanded his keys and assaulted him with a knife which caused minor cuts, according to authorities.

Officials said the victim retreated to the restaurant and the suspect fled on foot without the victim’s vehicle.

MPD is asking anyone with information on the suspect pictured above to contact them.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
Where to see Fourth of July fireworks tonight
Shawn Taulbee
Theodore man allegedly drowns dog in Gulf because of fleas
James Eastbrook
BCSO: Man shot, killed by his brother during Fort Morgan altercation
Rick Earl
Man arrested for allegedly impersonating an officer

Latest News

Man arrested in Baldwin County for allegedly possessing child pornography
Truancy crackdown: 15,000 notices sent to Mobile County parents
Truancy crackdown: 15,000 notices sent to Mobile County parents
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Jawan Dallas
High profile civil rights attorney’s join Jawan Dallas case