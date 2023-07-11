New Summer Menu at Newk’s

Starting on June 28, 2023, and for a limited time, the popular fast-casual restaurant is celebrating vacation season with its Summer Selects Lineup. The four new items are an eclectic mix, ranging from savory to sweet, all formulated by Newk’s to give guests the perfect meal to share with friends and family as part of a fun-filled day of activities and adventures this summer.

The new limited-time menu features:

Green Goddess Salad: All-natural chicken with romaine, bacon, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, avocado, green onions and tossed in green goddess dressing.

Watermelon Feta Salad (with Chicken): All-natural chicken on a mix of romaine and arugula, along with cucumbers, watermelon, blueberries, feta, green onions and tossed in a Sherry Vinaigrette.

Chicken Avo Club Sandwich: All-natural chicken, bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato on Parisian bread.

Lemon Cake: Fluffy cake layered with a sweet and tart iced lemon glaze

Newk’s Cruise Giveaway:

In partnership with Coca-Cola® and Norwegian Cruise Lines, Newk’s is awarding one lucky Newk’s Rewards member with a 7-day Norwegian Cruise for two people. The giveaway will run from June 28 through August 27, with a winner chosen on September 8. Airfare to and from the port location is also included. Each time a Newk’s Rewards member who purchases an Entrée and a Drink during the promotion will have an entry into the cruise giveaway*. Must be a Newk’s Rewards member to enter.

*No purchase necessary. The potential winner will be contacted using the email address or phone number provided with entry and may be awarded the prize subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with the terms of the official rules. To learn more about Newk’s Rewards Summer Cruise Giveaway and how to enter for free, visit https://rewards.newks.com/cruise/. For more information on Newk’s, visit www.Newks.com.

BUSINESS INFORMATION:

NEWK’S EATERY - MCGOWIN PARK

1335 Satchel Paige Drive

Suite C-106

Mobile, AL 36606

NEWK’S EATERY - WESTGATE PAVILION

7440 Airport Boulevard

Mobile, AL 36608

Hours

Wednesday

11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Thursday

11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Friday

11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Saturday

11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Sunday

11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Monday

11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Tuesday

11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

