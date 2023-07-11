Saraland PD arrests 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - Saraland Police said they arrested an 18-year-old and charged her with trafficking fentanyl.

Investigators said they found Kylie Thomley to be in possession of 13 grams of fentanyl as well as heroin and marijuana.

Thomley is charged with trafficking fentanyl, second degree marijuana possession, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia possession, according to jail records.

Thomley is set for a bond hearing on Wednesday, July 10, according to court records.

