Scattered storms expected through the evening

By Jason Smith
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WALA) - Scattered thunderstorms are active this evening, and should continue until around 10 p.m. This activity may build a little further north and west by mid-evening. These thunderstorms can produce heavy downpours and gusty winds. Watch out for ponding on the roadways this evening. Frequent lighting is also possible.

The Rip Current Risk at the beaches is predicted to lower on Wednesday, with a lower risk continuing on Thursday and Friday.

Overnight lows will be rather uncomfortable. We expect lows in the low to mid 70′s in most areas.

Rain chances remain elevated on Wednesday. Most of the t-storms will be around in the afternoon and evening hours.

We have a little lower rain chance at around 50% Thursday through Saturday. Temperatures do get a little hotter later in the week.

In the tropical Atlantic, storm formation is possible east of Bermuda. This area of low pressure has a medium chance of development. This feature is not expected to impact the U.S.

