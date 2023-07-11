Shark Week back at Gulf State Park

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Back by popular demand again this year is, “Shark Week” at the Gulf State Park Pier. Hundreds of kids and their families will learn about sharks and rays over the five-day event. Graduate students and instructors from Mississippi State University are teaching about sharks in the hands-on affair.

One look at the turnout for Gulf State Park’s Shark Week event, it’s obvious humans have a fascination with sharks. Over the last 30 years, that fascination has shifted from fear to the thirst for knowledge of this mysterious and often misunderstood fish.

“In 1993, NOAA Fisheries put in a management plan for Atlantic sharks, including the Gulf of Mexico and in the ensuing thirty years, populations have recovered,” said assistant professor with the Mississippi State University Extension Service, Dr. Marcus Drymon. “They’ve started doing much, much better and that’s a big deal. Shark populations take a long time to recover when they’ve been overfished, but we’re reaching the point where we’re seeing recovery and that’s a great thing.”

Drymon is a leading shark expert for the Gulf of Mexico. He’s excited to see the growth in shark populations and thrilled to see all the public interest generated this week at Gulf State Park. There are several sessions scheduled each day of Shark Week and the enthusiasm amongst the visitors is obvious.

Shark Week at Gulf State Park offers fun activities and learning opportunities for the whole family (Hal Scheurich)

“It’s weird because like, moving from the nose to tail, it’s all smooth but then, when you go from the tail to the head, it’s very rough and sharp. It’s really cool,” said Destan Holbrook of Michigan.

When Gaines Coleman was asked why he wanted to learn about sharks, his answer was simple and to the point. “Because they’re cool,” he said.

Heather Coleman, Gaines’s mother added, “We’re staying at the State Park and they go to the nature center all the time. We come to the pier to fish so when we saw Shark Week they say, can we just go and learn more about them. We fish so much so we see them, so it’s cool to let them tell us what we’re seeing every time we’re here.”

It’s the sixth year running for Gulf State Park’s Shark Week program and it’s growing each year. For those park employees who’ve seen the program flourish since year one, it’s gratifying to see the turnout and hear input from their guests.

“People are hungry for information about sharks, and this is a great opportunity for them to come and learn, get close, be able to touch, learn a little about the biology and just have an exciting day,” explained Gulf State Park’s Natural Resource Manager, Kelly Reetz.

Activities run from 10 to 2 each day July 10 – 14 and the $3 fee includes your sightseeing pass for the pier.

