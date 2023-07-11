Some Mobile County parents say truancy letters inaccurate

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some Mobile County parents say inaccurate attendance information placed their children on a list of some 15,000 students that the Mobile County Public School System considers truant.

Notices hit mailboxes this week ordering parents to attend mandatory intervention sessions next week with educators and representatives of the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office. According to the school system, these are students who had too many unexcused absences or tardies.

One of those parents is Danielle Pedraza, who said she received a latter on behalf of her 16-year-old son, who finished his sophomore year at Theodore High School. She said the school suggested her son attend night classes because he was having trouble concentrating in regular classes.

“And then they kept calling me throughout the week, the school, telling me that he was missing days and, you know, I never responded back to them,” she said. “You know, I’d get the recorded messages.”

Pedraza is not alone.

“We have received a lot of calls,” District Attorney Keith Blackwood told FOX10 News on Monday. “We’ve received a lot of emails and for parents that think that they received this letter in error, I would say contact your school and sort sorted out with your school.”

That is just what many parents have done, but some told FOX10 News they have not been able to get the mistakes corrected.

Pedraza said she tried notifying the school during the school year.

“I was like, ‘He’s going to night school,’” she said. “And then the counselor called me, as well. And I told the counselor, ‘He’s been going to night school.’ And I guess there’s no communication there.”

Pedraza said her son missed only two days of school, both excused absences because of dental appointments. She said school employees told her the automated messages were a glitch. Yet she said she still got a notice ordering her to attend a truancy session at the Civic Center next week – and instructed her to bring her son, which would mean pulling him out of summer school.

“It’s unfair because, you know, I have a child with autism, too,” she said. “And I have a lot, you know, going on with him. So it’s not easy for me just to go and sit in a class when I have to be there with my 4-year-old. It’s not easy.”

After Pedraza spoke with FOX10 News, she said she finally got assurances that the school was sending corrected information to the DA’s Office.

But Alicia Townsend, whose daughters go to Murphy High School, said she has been unable to correct the error. She said her daughter attended the Twilight program from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. That is when the absences started accumulating, even though she said they were in the Twilight classes.

Townsend said she began getting notifications in April that her daughters were missing classes. She said at one time, the school had recorded zeros for both girls She said she thought she had straightened out the problem until she received a letter from the district attorney ordering her to attend a truancy session on July 19.

“The reason I’m upset – I got this from the state of Alabama,” she said. “They are suspending my daughter’s driver’s license effective July the 27th due to the attendance at the school.”

Blackwood has told FOX10 News that he launched the truancy initiative because of the documented link between school absences and crime. He said he goal for next year to is resume the pre-pandemic practice of early-warning truancy sessions throughout the school year. The Mobile County school system allows eight absences a year with a parent’s note and an unlimited number of absences with a doctor’s note.

That is similar to the policy in the Baldwin County public schools – nine excused absences with a parent’s note and an unlimited number with a doctor’s note. School officials there said an automated system notifies parents after students exceed two unexcused absences. They said face-to-face meetings with parents take place if the problem is not solved, followed by formal truancy proceedings. They said the system refers about 50 students a year, on average, to court.

Mandy Slater, whose son goes to Theodore High, said the school listed 14 unexcused absences for her son. She said that is wrong. She said forcing her to attend one of the Civic Center sessions is a burden.

“It’s causing me to miss work. … I’m the only person working in my household,” she said.

Slater said her son also unfairly got hit with tardies because the bus on several occasions came too early.

“She would actually leave when students were walking towards the bus and waving her down,” she said. “I witnessed this.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.