Advertise With Us
Hire One

Take a look at the first trailer for ‘Wonka’

“Wonka” hits theaters Dec. 15. (Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Welcome to the chocolate factory!

The first trailer for “Wonka” was released Tuesday, starring Timothée Chalamet as the title character.

The clip shows a young Willy Wonka getting his start in the chocolate industry.

Director Paul King said the film is intended to be a prequel to the classic 1971 film starring Gene Wilder to give fans more insight into Willy Wonka’s background.

“Wonka” hits theaters Dec. 15.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Where to see Fourth of July fireworks tonight
James Eastbrook
BCSO: Man shot, killed by his brother during Fort Morgan altercation
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
Shawn Taulbee
Theodore man allegedly drowns dog in Gulf because of fleas

Latest News

Grandchildren of Aretha Franklin Victorie Franklin, 24, left, Grace Franklin, 17, and Jordan...
Jury decides 2014 document found in Aretha Franklin’s couch is a valid will
LNL: Hostage situation at Caeser's Palace in Las Vegas - clipped version
McDonald's is getting rid of these sweet menu items.
After less than 3 years, McDonald’s is getting rid of its McCafé bakery lineup
LNL: Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten released from prison after serving 53 years of a life sentence for 2 murders - clipped version