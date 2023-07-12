Another muggy morning, more rain and storms possible later

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s another muggy morning out there on the Gulf Coast with many spots in the mid 70s as of 5 a.m. We’ll get to the low 90s again this afternoon with a “feel like” temperature of 100.

There won’t be as many showers/storms out there today compared to Tuesday, but any that show up can still produce heavy rain and lightning. The rain and storm coverage will be in the 40-60% range each day through early next week. Temps in the forecast won’t change too much with highs each day in the mid to low 90s each afternoon with mornings in the mid to upper 70s.

One tropical wave in the Atlantic exists but that’s no threat to us. The active part of hurricane season kicks off Aug. 1.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.