MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Arc Gateway’s Crab Cake Cook-Off

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Seville Quarter

130 E. Government Street in Downtown Pensacola

6-8 p.m. for General Admission ticket holders

Early entry at 5:30 p.m. for VIP ticket holders

Approximately 20 restaurants and chefs from across the region will compete for bragging rights and the title of “Best Crab Cake on the Coast.” Each cooking team brings samples of their own crab cake recipe for event attendees to taste and vote in the People’s Choice competition. A panel of judges also assesses and scores each competitor’s dish, to determine the winner of the Judges’ Choice award.

In addition to all you can eat crab cakes, guests will enjoy a variety of desserts while surveying an extraordinary silent auction and handcrafted art made by clients of The Arc Gateway.

Tickets are available online at www.CrabCakeCookOff.org.

GA Tickets: $75

VIP Tickets: $150 (includes early entry, a VIP experience with exclusive lounge and bar access, and a signature cocktail in a commemorative cup.

The Arc Gateway is a non-profit that provides life-changing services for more than 1,100 children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Since 1954, our programs have fostered independence and community inclusion by creating enriching opportunities for those with disabilities to live, learn, work and grow.

Administration building is located at 3932 N. 10th Avenue in Pensacola, and we have program sites located across Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties.

Phone: 850.434.2638

Website: www.arc-gateway.org

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.