Advertise With Us
Hire One

The Arc Gateway’s Crab Cake Cook-Off

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Arc Gateway’s Crab Cake Cook-Off

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Seville Quarter

130 E. Government Street in Downtown Pensacola

6-8 p.m. for General Admission ticket holders

Early entry at 5:30 p.m. for VIP ticket holders

Approximately 20 restaurants and chefs from across the region will compete for bragging rights and the title of “Best Crab Cake on the Coast.” Each cooking team brings samples of their own crab cake recipe for event attendees to taste and vote in the People’s Choice competition. A panel of judges also assesses and scores each competitor’s dish, to determine the winner of the Judges’ Choice award.

In addition to all you can eat crab cakes, guests will enjoy a variety of desserts while surveying an extraordinary silent auction and handcrafted art made by clients of The Arc Gateway.

Tickets are available online at www.CrabCakeCookOff.org.

GA Tickets: $75

VIP Tickets: $150 (includes early entry, a VIP experience with exclusive lounge and bar access, and a signature cocktail in a commemorative cup.

The Arc Gateway is a non-profit that provides life-changing services for more than 1,100 children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Since 1954, our programs have fostered independence and community inclusion by creating enriching opportunities for those with disabilities to live, learn, work and grow.

Administration building is located at 3932 N. 10th Avenue in Pensacola, and we have program sites located across Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties.

Phone: 850.434.2638

Website: www.arc-gateway.org

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saraland PD arrest 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Saraland PD arrests 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Noah Hastings, 54, of Foley was identified as the alleged burglar who was killed by the homeowner
Alleged burglar killed by homeowner in Baldwin County
Couple says MPD officer used excessive force on man who died after being tased
Couple says Mobile officer used excessive force on man who died after being stunned
Chief Keith Miller, Chickasaw Public Safety Director
Chickasaw’s police chief placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Christmas in July Boutique Bash
Christmas in July Boutique Bash
West Florida Roller Derby hosting 11th Annual Running of the Bulls in Pensacola
Pensacola Running of the Bulls
Working on summer mental and physical health
Working on summer mental and physical health
Healthy Living with USA Health: USA Health Career Fair
Healthy Living with USA Health: USA Health Career Fair