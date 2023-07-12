Association of Catholic Coaches and Athletes holds first annual youth football camp

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Faith and football. Those two things went hand in hand at the first annual ACCA youth football camp.

The three-day event started on Monday in Daphne and brought together 40 kids across Mobile and Baldwin County communities.

Each day began with faith reflection before transitioning to skills and drills. St. Michael High School football players volunteered, including Rivers’ son.

Kids from grades three through six got the chance to learn from an NFL great, former Chargers quarterback, now St. Michael’s head coach, Philip Rivers.

After a morning of football, it was time for Mass at the complex followed by lunch, adoration, and faith talks led by Father Jon Polce.

The camp would not have been possible without ACCA president and camp director Barry Dean. He’s been wanting to host something like this for quite some time. It’s an event he hopes will continue and grow for years to come.

“All this has always been a goal and I’ve tried it before and haven’t gotten the most traction. No doubt, Philip Rivers helps attract kids. It didn’t take me too long to figure that out. And then really incorporate the faith with it. The goal would be to do other sports.. baseball, basketball, volleyball, and soccer.”

The camp’s mission was to educate, honor, inspire, and evangelize. Over the last three days, kids have not only learned more about the game of football, but the importance of truth and understanding.

For Philip Rivers, faith and football intertwine.

“The beauty of our faith is that the virtue, the disciplines, the character traits that it takes to grow in your faith, are the same ones in your family. It’s the same ones in the sport. And so, to me, it’s like hey, guys, it doesn’t just apply to faith and go put it in a box and it doesn’t apply to football or doesn’t apply to family, they all apply. And so, to me, that’s what’s cool is to try to correlate those. To me, athletics is way bigger than what happens between the lines.”

