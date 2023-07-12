Chickasaw city leaders vote to fire Police Chief Keith Miller

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - In a 4-1 vote, Chickasaw city council members voted to terminate Police Chief Keith Miller.

Council members went into executive session for almost three hours at Tuesday’s city council meeting to discuss the personnel matter.

Chief Miller was placed on administrative leave Monday.

Chickasaw City Attorney Nash Campbell said Mayor Barry Broadhead placed Miller on leave and notified him of his intent to terminate him.

Some people in the community came to protest against the firing of Chief Miller at the council meeting, displaying signs of support to Chief Miller.

