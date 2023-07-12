Advertise With Us
Chickasaw city leaders vote to fire Police Chief Keith Miller

Chief Keith Miller, Chickasaw Public Safety Director
Chief Keith Miller, Chickasaw Public Safety Director(City of Chickasaw)
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - In a 4-1 vote, Chickasaw city council members voted to terminate Police Chief Keith Miller.

Council members went into executive session for almost three hours at Tuesday’s city council meeting to discuss the personnel matter.

Chief Miller was placed on administrative leave Monday.

Chickasaw City Attorney Nash Campbell said Mayor Barry Broadhead placed Miller on leave and notified him of his intent to terminate him.

Some people in the community came to protest against the firing of Chief Miller at the council meeting, displaying signs of support to Chief Miller.

