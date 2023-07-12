Christmas in July Boutique Bash
Published: Jul. 12, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Christmas in July Boutique Bash is this weekend. Come shop over 55 vendors under one roof. This will be a fantastic day of shopping, food, and fun. Enjoy shopping many boutiques and businesses from the Mobile and surrounding areas all while supporting Abundantly More.
$5 General Admission
Friday, July 14th 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 15th 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
The Grounds 1035 Cody Rd N
Mobile, AL 36608
Buy Tickets in Advance Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../christmas-in-july-boutique...
