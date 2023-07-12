MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Christmas in July Boutique Bash is this weekend. Come shop over 55 vendors under one roof. This will be a fantastic day of shopping, food, and fun. Enjoy shopping many boutiques and businesses from the Mobile and surrounding areas all while supporting Abundantly More.

$5 General Admission

Friday, July 14th 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 15th 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The Grounds 1035 Cody Rd N

Mobile, AL 36608

Buy Tickets in Advance Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../christmas-in-july-boutique...

