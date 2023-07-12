Advertise With Us
Hire One

City provides update to McGregor Avenue and Dauphin Street intersection improvements

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile provided an update to the McGregor Avenue and Dauphin Street improvements.

Westbound Dauphin Street and eastbound Wimbledon to Dauphin Street are now open.

South McGregor Avenue from Vickers Place to Dogwood Circle will remain closed through July 28. Residents will be able to access Dogwood and roads to the north, but the area will be closed to through traffic until July 28.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saraland PD arrest 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Saraland PD arrests 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Noah Hastings, 54, of Foley was identified as the alleged burglar who was killed by the homeowner
Alleged burglar killed by homeowner in Baldwin County
Couple says MPD officer used excessive force on man who died after being tased
Couple says Mobile officer used excessive force on man who died after being stunned
Chief Keith Miller, Chickasaw Public Safety Director
Chickasaw’s police chief placed on administrative leave

Latest News

City provides update to McGregor Avenue and Dauphin Street intersection improvements
City provides update to McGregor Avenue and Dauphin Street intersection improvements
BCSO: Homeowner within rights to shoot intruder
BCSO: Homeowner within rights to shoot intruder
Local teen struck by lightning shares harrowing story
Local teen struck by lightning shares harrowing story
Pictured: Michelle Bossard recovering in hospital after being struck by lightning
Local teen struck by lightning shares harrowing story