City provides update to McGregor Avenue and Dauphin Street intersection improvements

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile provided an update to the McGregor Avenue and Dauphin Street improvements.

Westbound Dauphin Street and eastbound Wimbledon to Dauphin Street are now open.

South McGregor Avenue from Vickers Place to Dogwood Circle will remain closed through July 28. Residents will be able to access Dogwood and roads to the north, but the area will be closed to through traffic until July 28.

