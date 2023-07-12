FEMA teams assess damage to public properties in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The decision on whether a federal disaster declaration will be made for Moss Point could come as soon as this week.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) workers were in Moss Point again Tuesday, assessing the damage. During a briefing, FEMA told city leaders a team would be verifying the damage assessments and an update could be announced Friday.

For weeks, residents who lost their homes in the June tornado have been anxiously waiting for the disaster declaration. Many of them did not have the proper insurance coverage for wind damage associated with the strong storm.

Tuesday’s development is a step forward in getting them help.

“The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step and never is that more true than in disaster recovery. We’re through the initial response phase, and now we’re in the drudgery of recovery,” said Moss Point Volunteer and Donation Coordinator Paige Roberts.

She knows firsthand how grueling the process is for people waiting for help.

“This is progress. This is what progress looks like,” Roberts said. “I know it is painstakingly slow, especially for the people who were struck by this tornado very personally, but this is a very methodical process. And in order for the governor and the president to make an informed decision, they have to have this data packet provided to them through verification.”

According to Roberts, impacted homeowners should not apply for FEMA assistance until a decision is made. The funds are not on a first-come, first-served basis. If an application is submitted early, it will simply be rejected by FEMA.

Last week, FEMA teams assessed private property damage. On Tuesday, they assessed damage to public property.

In order to qualify for individual assistance, Moss Point needs to have at least $5.2 million in public property damage.

