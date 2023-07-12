Groundbreaking ceremony held in Pensacola to honor Gen. Chappie James Jr.

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - The city of Pensacola once again celebrated its hero Gen. Daniel Chappie James Jr.

Gen. Chappie James was a Tuskegee Airmen and a Korean and Vietnam combat fighter pilot.

He was also the first black four-star General. And now with General James Memorial Plaza which will include a statue and the remaining of the Bay Bridge, he’ll forever be remembered.

For his granddaughter Jamie, this is an amazing feeling to see his legacy carried on this way.

“Oh my goodness it was incredible. Whenever I step off of the plane, I just feel in my heart the way that my grandfather would feel when he would return home. He traveled all over the world, but he always loved coming back to Pensacola to visit family. He always loved this city, so I’m very proud to be here today to represent the family,” Jamie Berry said.

The legacy of Gen. James is longer than the three-mile bridge that now holds his name. And spectators who showed up Wednesday agree.

“There’s hope for me. And knowing my brothers, sisters, and children have something to look forward to because it can be done. All you need to do is stay focused. Do good things and stay focused on life, and you can accomplish it,” Kenneth Leonard said.

And for his family, they hope this memorial inspires others.

“What was really important to my father as an American is to protect other Americans and to secure their freedoms as well. As he struggled through segregation and so many hurdles in his life. He wanted to make sure that others had that same opportunity. So, I hope they feel that sense of pride,” Berry said.

