Healthy Living with USA Health: USA Health Career Fair

By Joe Emer
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jacob Booker, a human resources representative for USA Health, joined us on Studio10 to discuss the upcoming USA Health Career Fair on July 20 at Moe’s BBQ.

Watch the interview link to see Booker’s answers to the following questions:

-What are the current job opportunities at USA Health?

-What is the USA Health Career Fair?

-When and where is the event?

-Is there a way to register?

For more information on USA Health visit:

https://www.usahealthsystem.com/

