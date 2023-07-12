Mobile city leaders consider pulling back police jurisdictions following annexation vote

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some city leaders in Mobile are weighing the option of pulling back police jurisdictions.

“I think if you follow the legislation from Montgomery, there’s been this steady drumbeat, maybe since 2016, to get all the cities out of the jurisdiction,” said Mobile’s Chief of Staff James Barber.

According to Barber, about 71,000 people are in the Mobile police jurisdiction. It’s the area three miles outside of city limits that Mobile police and fire crews respond to.

Of the 71,000 people, about 26,000 will have a chance to vote to annex into Mobile July 18.

Councilman Joel Daves said it’s another thing to consider when voting.

“I think it would be appropriate for the city council to again consider whether it makes sense for the city to continue to provide police and fire protection to the areas of police jurisdiction that do not annex into the city,” said Daves.

Daves said folks in the police jurisdiction only pay about half the tax that citizens of Mobile pay for the same services, creating a financial burden on Mobile.

Councilman William Carroll said leaving tens of thousands without fire and police protection is a lot to consider.

“I would never want to put anybody in harm or take away services that are going to cause unintended consequences, a death, a life, a house burning down or something like that. So the city itself, we need to be very careful in how we go with any act of reduction of the pj and it’s withdrawal,” Carroll said.

If Mobile pulls out of it’s current police jurisdiction and the four areas vote against annexation, it would leave the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office to pick up the slack and respond to the 71,000 extra people.

Sheriff Paul Burch told FOX10 News, they don’t have the manpower to handle that number and it would significantly increase response times.

