Advertise With Us
Hire One

Pensacola Running of the Bulls

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pensacola Running of the Bulls

Fri, July 21, 2023 – first cannon at 6:30pm

@ Seville Quarter (130 E Government St Pensacola FL 32502)

This fun, family-friendly event is Pensacola’s version of the Festival de San Fermin in Pamplona, Spain that was made famous by Ernest Hemingway. Participants will be chased by spirited skating “Bulls” (our roller derby members) who have hand-crafted custom “Horns” on their helmets. Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit West Florida Roller Derby, a 501c3 non-profit sports league dedicated to promoting and fostering the sport of women’s flat track roller derby in the greater Pensacola area.

Early sign up ends on July 17th – buy your wristband before then to get the early bird pricing.

Sign up link:

https://runsignup.com/race/fl/pensacola/annualrunningofthebulls

West Florida Roller Derby (formerly known as Pensacola Roller Gurlz)

Mailing Address: 7150 Tippin Ave Unit 11491 Pensacola FL 32524

https://westfloridarollerderby.com/

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saraland PD arrest 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Saraland PD arrests 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Noah Hastings, 54, of Foley was identified as the alleged burglar who was killed by the homeowner
Alleged burglar killed by homeowner in Baldwin County
Couple says MPD officer used excessive force on man who died after being tased
Couple says Mobile officer used excessive force on man who died after being stunned
Chief Keith Miller, Chickasaw Public Safety Director
Chickasaw’s police chief placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Christmas in July Boutique Bash
Christmas in July Boutique Bash
Crab Cake Cook-Off
The Arc Gateway’s Crab Cake Cook-Off
Working on summer mental and physical health
Working on summer mental and physical health
Healthy Living with USA Health: USA Health Career Fair
Healthy Living with USA Health: USA Health Career Fair