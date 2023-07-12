MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pensacola Running of the Bulls

Fri, July 21, 2023 – first cannon at 6:30pm

@ Seville Quarter (130 E Government St Pensacola FL 32502)

This fun, family-friendly event is Pensacola’s version of the Festival de San Fermin in Pamplona, Spain that was made famous by Ernest Hemingway. Participants will be chased by spirited skating “Bulls” (our roller derby members) who have hand-crafted custom “Horns” on their helmets. Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit West Florida Roller Derby, a 501c3 non-profit sports league dedicated to promoting and fostering the sport of women’s flat track roller derby in the greater Pensacola area.

Early sign up ends on July 17th – buy your wristband before then to get the early bird pricing.

Sign up link:

https://runsignup.com/race/fl/pensacola/annualrunningofthebulls

West Florida Roller Derby (formerly known as Pensacola Roller Gurlz)

Mailing Address: 7150 Tippin Ave Unit 11491 Pensacola FL 32524

https://westfloridarollerderby.com/

