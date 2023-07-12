Scattered storms continue through the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Scattered afternoon showers and storms are expected to continue for the next few days, providing relief from some of the summertime heat.

Looking at the long-range forecast, temperatures may rise into the middle 90s next week, but we are not expecting the extreme heat that other parts of the country will be experiencing in the coming days.

TOMORROW:

Once again, we are expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area tomorrow, with the possibility of some showers in the morning hours. Remember to have an umbrella ready at all times during the day. If you are spending time outdoors, seek shelter inside if you hear thunder. Lightning can strike well away from where the thunderstorm is located, so it’s the safest thing to do with these kinds of storms.

Temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. If it’s not raining in your area, it will feel steamy!

BEACHES:

The rip current risk is low for the next few days, but always pay attention to local beach flags and signs, as rip currents are the biggest threat to life on the Gulf Coast. Be aware of the forecast and keep track of current weather conditions when at the beaches, especially with the elevated chance for storms in the coming days. Also, remember to pack sunscreen, as the UV index remains extreme.

