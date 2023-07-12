Advertise With Us
Hire One

Scattered storms continue through the week

By Jason Smith
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Scattered afternoon showers and storms are expected to continue for the next few days, providing relief from some of the summertime heat.

Looking at the long-range forecast, temperatures may rise into the middle 90s next week, but we are not expecting the extreme heat that other parts of the country will be experiencing in the coming days.

TOMORROW:

Once again, we are expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area tomorrow, with the possibility of some showers in the morning hours. Remember to have an umbrella ready at all times during the day. If you are spending time outdoors, seek shelter inside if you hear thunder. Lightning can strike well away from where the thunderstorm is located, so it’s the safest thing to do with these kinds of storms.

Temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. If it’s not raining in your area, it will feel steamy!

BEACHES:

The rip current risk is low for the next few days, but always pay attention to local beach flags and signs, as rip currents are the biggest threat to life on the Gulf Coast. Be aware of the forecast and keep track of current weather conditions when at the beaches, especially with the elevated chance for storms in the coming days. Also, remember to pack sunscreen, as the UV index remains extreme.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saraland PD arrest 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Saraland PD arrests 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Noah Hastings, 54, of Foley was identified as the alleged burglar who was killed by the homeowner
Alleged burglar killed by homeowner in Baldwin County
Couple says MPD officer used excessive force on man who died after being tased
Couple says Mobile officer used excessive force on man who died after being stunned
Chief Keith Miller, Chickasaw Public Safety Director
Chickasaw’s police chief placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Next weather for Wednesday, July 12 from FOX10 News
Next weather for Wednesday, July 12 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Wednesday July 12, 2023
Some storms may have heavy rainfall
Morning Weather Update for Wednesday July 12, 2023
Another muggy morning, more rain and storms possible later
Morning Weather Update for Wednesday July 12, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Wednesday July 12, 2023