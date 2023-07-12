Sweet 16 birthday party ends in gunfire; one person hurt

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are still searching for the gunman responsible for a Saturday night shooting outside a Sweet 16 birthday party at the Gautier Convention Center.

Investigators say it started with an argument between two people in the parking lot. A 17-year-old shot in the shoulder is now recovering at home.

There’s speculation surrounding whether there was security at the event.

According to the Jackson County Community Center Rules and Regulations contract, it reads, “If alcohol or cannabis (Bam Pavilion Fairgrounds property only) is to be present at the Community Center event, uniformed/authorized law enforcement presence is required.”

“When they do have an event with alcohol present, they will hire Gautier Police officers to work the event. We were not working it because there was no alcohol present,” said Gautier Police Chief David Bever.

Although alcoholic beverages were not reported to be on the scene, the host of the Sweet 16 party decided to hire a security guard.

“Parents went above and beyond and added extra measures to be safe due to the times we live in now. All to be safe. That was not required of them. For that to happen in the parking lot where they were having the party is just sad,” said Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughan.

Gautier city leaders are urging the public to come forward if they have any information about the shooting. They also want to urge residents to keep their weapons locked up.

“A lot of juveniles, how they’re getting access to these firearms is they’re breaking into vehicles that are left unlocked. They’re getting the firearms left inside their vehicles. They’re stealing them,” said Chief Bever.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Gautier Police at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.