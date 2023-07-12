‘There’s no way we can measure our loss’: Grove Hill mourns the passing of beloved police officer

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WALA) -The community of Grove Hill is still trying to process the loss of police Officer Lewis King who died nearly two weeks after having a stroke. Police Chief Daniel Gibson says officer king first joined the department as an auxiliar officer in the mid 80s and quickly became the go to guy in the department.

“Lewis was kind of one of the unsung heroes,” said Chief Daniel Gibson. “He wasn’t out making arrests, he wasn’t the one making big cases, but he was having the largest impact in our community.”

A lot of that impact came through his work as a school resource officer at Clarke County High School where Mayor Ross Wood first met officer king during his senior year 36 years ago.

“If you weren’t paying attention and he would walk near you,” said Mayor Ross Wood. “You might get an ear pulled. You might get a pop on the back of the neck or the head and it’s one of those things like hey I’m watching you.”

His love for the students continued over the years both in the halls at the school and on the road with the football team and the band.

“He was everyone’s right hand man,” said Clarke County High School Principal Chris Young. “If we had a trip going on and needed to make sure somebody was there and make sure things were going to be done right and things were going to be looked after right, we called Lewis. He was that guy.”

Those who knew him say he’ll be remembered most for building a personal relationship with every student he met. And always taking the time to be a positive influence.

“You never know if one day one of those kids was walking the hall that was having one of those days and that one positive interaction that day completely changed the course of that kid’s life,” said Wood. “I truly believe there are a lot of kids that are still alive because of him.”

Tributes to Officer King have already been put in place around town. While his loss leaves a huge void across grove hill everyone says they plan to keep his name alive and carry on his legacy.

“There’s no way we can measure our loss,” said Gibson. “He’s touched everyone here in Grove Hill in one way or another.”

“Because of the example he set we’ll try to follow it,” said Young. “Myself as principal I’ll try and so some of the things, I’ve seen him do.”

The chief says Officer King was the longest serving member of the police department. Meanwhile the mayor says they’re working with his family on details for a memorial service. We’ll be sure to pass that along when we know more.

