Working on summer mental and physical health

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Summer is here, and with its longer days, more free time, and the opportunity to recharge there are plenty of ways to make a real difference in your daily routine and overall wellness. Here to help is one of the top psychotherapists in the nation to remind people how to focus on positives and enjoy life.

Psychotherapist and NY Times bestselling author Dr. Mike Dow is available to share proven ways toward better physical and mental health. Whether it’s adopting a daily nutrition routine, going outside to exercise, learning the importance of hydration or just relaxing, Dr. Dow shares proven solutions designed to help you develop new outlooks toward success at work, home, and play.

SUMMER TIME STEPS FOR SUCCESS :

FUEL FOR LIFE — Why getting the right hydration is so important

ENJOY EXERCISING — Gear up & get cycling to help build overall health for every member of the family

NUTRITION GOAL — How a nutritious diet helps achieve fitness goals

TRAVEL INSPIRATION — Learn how travel plans provide a positive inspiration

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.