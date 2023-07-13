Advertise With Us
Hire One

Chances for summertime downpours remain in forecast

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We will continue in our prolonged summertime pattern here on the Gulf Coast. The chances of rain today are at about 50-60%, with the highest coverage expected this afternoon. Some of today’s storms may contain heavy rainfall. However, there is no significant threat of severe weather. These will simply be your typical summertime downpours.

Daytime highs will be slightly below-average, with temperatures maxing out in the mid-to-upper 80s and possibly the lower-90s, but easily feeling like the triple digits.

Rip current risks are low today and will stay that way into the weekend. Regardless - know what beach you are located on, and where the closest lifeguard stand is.

Checking in on the tropics, we are tracking a disturbance in the central Atlantic. Chances moderate (60%) for development over the next 48 hours, and moderate (60%) for development over the next 7 days. A Tropical Depression or Storm could form by the weekend in the Central Atlantic, posing no threat to the US, but we will continue to monitor and keep you updated. The next name is Don.

Looking ahead, this pattern is likely to persist in the coming days, with no end to the summer storm chances in sight for at least the next 10 days. Make sure to have your rain gear ready if you plan to be out and about in the coming days!

Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saraland PD arrest 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Saraland PD arrests 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Noah Hastings, 54, of Foley was identified as the alleged burglar who was killed by the homeowner
Alleged burglar killed by homeowner in Baldwin County
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Midday Weather Update for Thursday July 13, 2023
Midday Weather Update for Thursday July 13, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Thursday July 13, 2023
Scattered storms continue through the week
Morning Weather Update for Thursday July 13, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Thursday July 13, 2023
Next weather for Wednesday, July 12 from FOX10 News
Next weather for Wednesday, July 12 from FOX10 News