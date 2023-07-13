Decorated WWII Buffalo Soldier Billie McFadden passes away

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pfc. Billie McFadden of the famed 92nd Infantry Division Buffalo Soldiers of World War II has passed.

Mcfadden, one of Gen. George S. Patton’s snipers, was decorated on the battlefield and a member of the only all-Black combat group called to the front by Patton himself, along with the 761st black tank battalion to help spearhead Patton’s push into Berlin ahead of the Russians.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Prichard where McFadden served as the senior deacon.

